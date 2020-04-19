Michigan City Commissioner Who Joined Lockdown Protest Faces Call to Resign
A city commissioner from Royal Oak, Michigan, who joined a protest against the state’s stay-at-home order is now facing calls from the mayor to resign. “I have significant concerns about her ability to represent our city,” Mayor Michael Fournier said of Kim Gibbs, according to The Detroit News. “It shows a complete lack of judgment and empathy for all of those who have succumbed to this disease, their families and especially those on the front line working their tails off to keep us safe and healthy.” Gibbs is rejecting Fournier’s demand and says she didn’t endanger anyone and was just representing the interests of small businesses. Oakland County, which includes Royal Oak, has confirmed nearly 6,000 COVOD-19 cases and more than 400 deaths.