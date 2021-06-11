Publix Gunman Posted to Facebook That He Wanted to ‘Kill Children’: Cops
TERRIFYING
Authorities in Palm Beach County, Florida, have identified the gunman in Thursday’s Publix shooting as 55-year-old Timothy J. Wall, who was acting “strangely and paranoid” before the incident, according to his wife. Investigators say Wall had previously posted on Facebook saying he wanted to kill people and children. “This tragedy fits the profile around the U.S.” Sheriff Ric Bradshaw tweeted. “This could have been prevented!”
After interviewing 30 people in the store and reviewing CCTV, police have determined that a 69-year-old grandmother and her 1-year-old grandchild entered the store at 11:07 a.m. At 11:29 a.m., Wall walked in, made his way to the produce aisle, and shot the toddler. Police said the grandmother tried to interfere with Wall and “because of her brave actions, his gun jams. After some struggling, he then ends up shooting the grandmother and then himself.” Police arrived to find all three dead.