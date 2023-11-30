Royals Mull Legal Action After Piers Morgan Names ‘Royal Racists’: Report
‘UTTER DISMAY’
The British royal family is reportedly taking legal advice after Piers Morgan named the two so-called “royal racists” on his Talk TV show in Britain on Wednesday night. Buckingham Palace is “considering all options,” including taking legal action, the Mirror reported after Morgan said the names of the two senior royals that had featured in the Dutch version of Endgame, Omid Scobie’s new book. The names appeared in a section about who had discussed the skin color of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s then-unborn first child, Prince Archie. The royals are also feeling “utter dismay” after the names circulated online, the Mirror reported. Scobie claims a “translation error” led to the inclusion of the names in the Dutch edition. Royal sources dismissed the explanation as “nonsense,” the Mirror reported, after it was revealed that a whole section of text was included in the Dutch copy that wasn’t in the English copy.