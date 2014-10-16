Royals Go to World Series After 26 Years

CHEAT SHEET
The Kansas City Royals are ending three decades of disappointment and frustration and heading to the 2014 World Series. The Royals beat the Baltimore Orioles, 2-1, on Wednesday, sweeping the American League Championship Series and earning their first World Series berth since 1985. The victory was Kansas City’s eighth in a row in the playoffs, the first time any team has won its first eight games in a single postseason. The World Series starts Tuesday.