CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Royals Go to World Series After 26 Years

    8 in a row

    Peter G. Aiken/USA Today Sports

    The Kansas City Royals are ending three decades of disappointment and frustration and heading to the 2014 World Series. The Royals beat the Baltimore Orioles, 2-1, on Wednesday, sweeping the American League Championship Series and earning their first World Series berth since 1985. The victory was Kansas City’s eighth in a row in the playoffs, the first time any team has won its first eight games in a single postseason. The World Series starts Tuesday.

    Read it at USA Today