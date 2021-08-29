Royals Reportedly ‘Ignore’ Meghan and Harry’s Racism Allegation, Hoping It ‘Will Go Away’

If you love The Daily Beast’s royal coverage, then we hope you’ll enjoy The Royalist, a members-only series for Beast Inside. Become a member to get it in your inbox on Sunday.

Royal aides hope “racist” question goes unanswered

More revelations from the updated version of Harry and Meghan bio, Finding Freedom, which is out this week. Now a royal source has told co-authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand about what the royal family hopes for when it comes to the enduring mystery of who the alleged royal racist is—this is the member of the royal family Harry and Meghan said to have speculated about the color of their then-unborn child’s skin, as the couple discussed with Oprah Winfrey in their bombshell interview earlier this year.