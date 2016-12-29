RT Editor Mocks U.S. Sanctions: ‘I’m Afraid’

CHEAT SHEET
Margarita Simonyan, the editor in chief of Russia Today, mocked the U.S. on Thursday after the federal government announced sanctions against Russian officials and entities for cyberattacks affecting the presidential election. “‘Oh I’m afraid, Oh I’m afraid,’ said Russia,” Simonyan tweeted immediately after the sanctions were announced. RT is frequently criticized as a mouthpiece of the Kremlin and Russia President Vladimir Putin. President Obama issued an executive order in response to “tampering, altering, or causing the misappropriation of information with the purpose or effect of interfering with or undermining election processes or institutions.”