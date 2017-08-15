Rubio Slams Trump: You Gave White Supremacists a ‘Win’

CHEAT SHEET
Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) on Tuesday denounced President Donald Trump’s equivocations on white supremacist-fueled violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, saying the president gave the hate groups a victory. "The organizers of events which inspired & led to [Charlottesville terror attack] are 100% to blame for a number of reasons," Rubio wrote on Twitter, adding, "The #WhiteSupremacy groups will see being assigned only 50% of blame as a win. We can not allow this old evil to be resurrected." House Speaker Paul Ryan issued a similar statement, writing: “We must be clear. White supremacy is repulsive. This bigotry is counter to all this country stands for. There can be no moral ambiguity.”