    Rudy Pal Igor Fruman to Plead Guilty in Campaign Finance Case

    Cheyenne Ubiera

    Breaking News Intern

    Drew Angerer/Getty

    Rudy Giuliani associate Igor Fruman will reportedly plead guilty on Wednesday after being accused of breaking campaign finance laws. His “change of plea” hearing is expected to take place Wednesday in Manhattan federal court. According to prosecutors, Fruman, of Belarus, allegedly conspired with fellow Giuliani pal Lev Parnas of hiding an illegal donation to Trump’s re-election effort and making false statements to the Federal Election Commission, among other alleged crimes. Fruman and Parnas were arrested in October 2019, at which point it emerged they were being investigated by the feds for allegedly helping Giuliani in finding damaging information of then-presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son, Hunter.

