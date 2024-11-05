Rudy Giuliani Caught Voting in Car He Was Ordered to Surrender

Rudy Giuliani was spotted Tuesday pulling into a polling place in a Mercedes convertible— the same car he was ordered to surrender to the election workers he defamed in 2020.

The lawyers of the two election workers Giuliani was convicted of defaming said in a court filing Monday that Giuliani “has yet to transfer any property into the Receivers’ custody,” and that he and his legal team “have refused or been unable to answer basic questions about the location of most of the property subject to the receivership.”

Some of the items Giuliani has been ordered to give the election workers, Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss, include his Yankees memorabilia, his New York City penthouse, and the 1980 Mercedes convertible— which was once owned by Hollywood legend Lauren Bacall.

Rudy Giuliani shows up to Trump’s polling station in the Mercedes convertible he was ordered to surrender to Georgia poll workers for defaming them, acc to the driver.https://t.co/iA8D5vVL5m pic.twitter.com/UU5CswnMQQ — Alex Rogers (@arogDC) November 5, 2024

The items are part of a nearly $150 million judgment against Giuliani. A judge ruled on Oct. 22 that Giuliani had one week to turn over his cash and assets, but Freeman and Moss’ lawyer said that they have yet to received any of the items in question. They were granted access to the penthouse on Oct. 31, only to learn that Giuliani “had moved virtually all of its contents out approximately four weeks ago — something that neither Defendant nor Defendant’s counsel had bothered to mention.”

The lawyer added that they were told the car was in Florida but not where it was garaged. The former Donald Trump lawyer went to a polling location in Palm Beach, Florida— the same Trump voted at.

A spokesman for Giuliani told NBC News that Freeman and Moss were trying to leave Giuliani “penniless and homeless” and denied that Giuliani was being evasive.

“Mayor Giuliani has made available his property and possessions as ordered. A few items were put into storage over the course of the past year, and anything else removed was related to his two livestream programs,” the spokesman said.

