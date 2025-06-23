Giuliani Demands Treason Charges for Dems Threatening to Impeach Trump Over Iran

Disgraced former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani railed against Democrats calling for President Donald Trump’s impeachment over his unilateral strikes against Iran.

After Trump shared the sudden news Saturday night that he had bombed three nuclear sites in Iran, House Democrats including Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Sean Casten of Illinois wrote on social media that the strikes were grounds for impeachment.

The attacks were carried out without congressional approval, even though under the U.S. Constitution only Congress has the power to declare war unless the country is facing a direct or immediate threat. ADVERTISEMENT

Giuliani nevertheless attacked Democrats for speaking out against the president’s actions during an interview with Newsmax on Sunday.

President Donald Trump announced the U.S. had bombed Iran's nuclear sites on Saturday without Congress' approval. He was accompanied by (left to right) Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. Carlos Barria/Pool/Getty

“I find what the Democrats are doing—they want an impeachment? They should be tried for treason,” he said.

Under federal law, the crime of treason carries at least a five-year prison sentence and can even be punishable by death.

“American military personnel are right now in harm’s way coming back from that strike. And they’re in harm’s way all over the Middle East, and they are condemning the president,” Giuliani continued.

Giuliani did not mention that those military personnel were in harm’s way precisely because Trump decided to bomb the three nuclear sites. Iran has vowed to retaliate against the strikes, raising the prospect of the U.S. being sucked into a full-blown Middle Eastern war, several House Democrats warned over the weekend.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said President Trump's decision to strike Iran without congressional approval was grounds for impeachment. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

“He has impulsively risked launching a war that may ensnare us for generations,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote, adding that Trump’s decision was a “grave violation of the Constitution and Congressional War Powers.”

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) also criticized the president for violating the Constitution.

The lawmakers emphasized that although they agreed that Iran was a nuclear threat, Congress should have been given the final say on how to handle that threat because intelligence briefings did not show that Iran posed an imminent threat to the U.S.

For Giuliani, though, that argument fell on deaf ears. The former prosecutor and politician spearheaded Trump’s legal efforts to overturn Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential election victory. He was found guilty of defaming two former election workers in Georgia and was disbarred in New York and Washington, D.C., after he lied to a federal court in Pennsylvania.