Rudy Giuliani Denies Claims He Has a Drinking Problem
SOBER CLAIMS
Rudy Giuliani has denied claims of having a drinking problem after The New York Times reported earlier Wednesday that prosecutors in the case involving Donald Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 election were investigating his drinking habits. “I do not have an alcohol problem. I have never had an alcohol problem,” he stated to reporters outside Merrimack County Superior Court in Concord, New Hampshire. “[If] I have an alcohol problem, I should be in the Guinness Book of World Records,” Giuliani said, citing his various accomplishments. “Nobody could have achieved that if they did [have a drinking problem]. ... I was working 24 hours a day. It’s a big damn lie.” The former Trump lawyer declared his intentions to sue Joe Biden for defamation after the president called him a “Russian pawn” during a 2020 presidential debate. Giuliani claimed that the remark harmed his law career and led to him being “close to bankruptcy.” On Wednesday, Giuliani was also abandoned by a second attorney in Georgia, leaving him without a local legal team in the election interference case.