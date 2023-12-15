Rudy Giuliani Labels ‘Daily Show’ Guest Host a ‘Slob’ After Roast

As a Washington, D.C. jury decides if he’ll pay $43 million to a pair of Georgia poll workers he defamed, Rudy Giuliani made it clear Thursday that he doesn’t care for The Daily Show’s treatment of his latest costly legal problem.

On X, the MAGA stalwart tapped out a Trump-like response to the Comedy Central show’s segment on the case from the previous night.

The show began with a clip of Giuliani speaking to ABC News’ Terry Moran outside the courthouse on Monday, making the same false claims that brought about the lawsuit from Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss to begin with. “They were engaged in changing votes,” Giuliani alleged.

Giuliani’s words after the 2020 election led to lynching threats and other verbal abuse, the two Black women testified at trial this week. The often talkative Giuliani, despite saying he would take the stand, ultimately did not testify in his defense.

After Moran quoted Giuliaini’s attorney in The Daily Show segment, saying in court that if the jury were to award Freeman and Moss the full amount, then that would “be the end of”' his client, Daily Show guest host Kal Penn chimed in.

“‘The end of’ Rudy Giuliani? Oh, no. That sounds… awesome!” he said. “The end of Rudy Giuliani is like the best-case scenario. Why is Rudy’s lawyer threatening the jury with a good time?”

Penn then imagined a scenario wherein the indicted former New York mayor cries over being bankrupt and slips in his own urine.

Giuliani, however, responded Thursday by claiming The Daily Show “hasn’t been funny in years.”

“I didn’t even realize it was still running. I don’t even recognize the host other than to say he looks like a slob,” he wrote.

“...[A]nd what are you hoping for when you say, ‘the end of Rudy Giuliani?’ Sick people, and definitely not funny!”

Giuliani’s time as pop culture punchline seems to be far from over, as his criminal trial in Atlanta related to Donald Trump’s efforts to stay in power after losing the election is still a ways off.