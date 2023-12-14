Rudy Giuliani Won’t Testify at His Defamation Trial After All
TWIST
Rudy Giuliani will not be testifying in his Georgia election worker defamation case, his lawyer said as court convened for the civil trial Thursday morning. The former New York mayor had said Wednesday that he intended to take the stand as the only defense witness. His lawyer did not clarify the reason for the change of plan which emerged as Giuliani sat in the courtroom. Giuliani has already been found liable for defaming former poll workers Ruby Freeman and daughter Wandrea “Shaye” Moss with false allegations of election fraud as they counted ballots in Fulton County in 2020. The current legal proceedings are to determine the damages and any penalties Giuliani will have to pay, with Freeman and Moss seeking between $15.5 million and $43 million.