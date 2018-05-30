Rudy Giuliani on Being Booed by Yankees Fans: ‘They Boo You When They Love You’

When the public-address system at Yankee Stadium on Monday announced that Rudy Giuliani was in the house, celebrating his 74th birthday, the crowd broke out in a drone of boos. It was an ugly reception for the man once dubbed “America’s Mayor” after the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks—one that underscored just how much his reputation has changed since becoming a Trump lawyer and surrogate. On Wednesday, however, Giuliani found a truly bizarre way to spin the booing: “No, no. I know Yankee fans. They boo you when they love you,” he told reporters outside the White House, according to Fox News Sunday producer Pat Ward.