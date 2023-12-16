Giuliani After $148M Defamation Loss: ‘I Don’t Regret a Damn Thing’

Read it at The Daily Beast
Rudy Giuliani says he has no remorse for his actions surrounding the 2020 election despite being ordered to pay eye-watering sums of money, telling reporters on Friday: “I don’t regret a damn thing.” Earlier in the day, a jury ordered that he pay a whopping $148 million after defaming two Georgia poll workers. “The absurdity of the number underscores the absurdity of the entire proceedings,” Giuliani told reporters. “I am quite confident when this case gets before a fair tribunal, it’ll be reversed so quickly, it'll make your head spin.”