Rudy Rages at Fox Host for Comparing Him to Christopher Steele: ‘You Better Apologize for That!’

Trump personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, who has been peddling unverified documents of suspect provenance alleging wrongdoing by the Biden family, exploded and demanded an apology when a Fox Business host had the temerity Tuesday night to compare him to ex-British spy Christopher Steele.

With Republicans noting that the Hunter Biden laptop story isn’t swaying the opinion of the American electorate, and the Trump campaign backing off its attacks on Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s son as the election winds down, Lisa “Kennedy” Montgomery grilled Giuliani about the credibility of the anti-Biden dirt he’s been pushing recently.

Expressing skepticism about the explanations Giuliani has made for how he came upon the laptop and materials purporting to belong to Hunter Biden, Kennedy brought up the former New York City mayor’s pal Andriy Derkach, a pro-Russian Ukrainian lawmaker who claims he has yet another laptop.

“And one of the meetings you had was with Andriy Derkach. That was about a year ago,” she said, calling Derkach a “Russian asset” and suspected spy. “And he has been saying for some time that not only does damaging evidence exist from Hunter Biden’s laptop, he’s also saying there is a second laptop. How does a Ukrainian lawmaker who might be compromised know of a second laptop?”

Giuliani, who previously told The Daily Beast there’s only a “50/50” chance Derkach is a “Russian spy,” insisted that Derkach has “other laptops” and knows of “two others that are in possession of other people.” The former mayor then dove into the more lascivious allegations he’s recently been spreading about Hunter Biden.

“We will have the people in our news departments verify all of this, because it sounds like there may be something here that is fishy that is causing Americans—giving them pause,” Kennedy responded. “And now there’s stuff that might’ve been completely adulterated over the 18 months, and some could say that you were acting like Christopher Steele.”

The comparison to the author of the infamous Steele Dossier, which includes unverifiable and salacious claims against President Donald Trump, caused the Trump lawyer to blow his top.

“You’ve got to be kidding me. I was acting like Christopher Steele?!” Giuliani shrieked.

“That’s what it sounds like,” the Fox host responded.

“You better apologize for that,” Giuliani snapped back.

As Kennedy justified comparing him to Steele, noting that both men were digging for political dirt in Eastern Bloc countries, Giuliani continued to rage at the libertarian Fox personality.

“What you are saying is an outrageous defamation of me, of my reputation,” he exclaimed, growing more animated. “Every single thing is here! And I want you to look at it, and then you apologize to me!”

“I came on your show in good faith to give you evidence that has been withheld from the American people. And I get defamed. That is outrageous!” Giuliani fumed.

“All right, are you still working on behalf of the president?” Kennedy wondered aloud, prompting Giuliani to fire back: “I think our interview is now over!”

The interview, however, did continue for a few more minutes, offering Kennedy the opportunity to sneak in a question about Giuliani’s unfortunate cameo appearance in Borat 2, something the ex-mayor has insisted is a “hit job” in retaliation for his attacks on the Bidens. In the film, Giuliani places his hands down his pants after going into a private room with a young actress, who he believes is a reporter.

“Do you regret your interaction in the Borat movie?” Kennedy asked.

“Now that’s a stupid question, isn’t it?” Giuliani grumbled.

“No, it’s not a stupid question at all,” the Fox host pushed back. “I have a 15-year-old daughter, I watched that, and I was kind of grossed out by it. I’m giving you a chance to explain.”

Giuliani stuck to his story, claiming he realized it “was a scam” right away and called the police on actor Sacha Baron Cohen.

“Whether you believe it or not, I was tucking my shirt in. He made it appear as if it was something different,” Giuliani asserted, adding that he called his security after the actress “said something compromising.”