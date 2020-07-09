Rudy Giuliani Says He Called the Cops on Sacha Baron Cohen During a Prank Interview
Rudy Giuliani told Page Six he called the cops Tuesday when a person he named as Sacha Baron Cohen tried to prank him for laughs. As the president’s former personal lawyer was answering questions for an on-camera Q&A at the Mark Hotel about President Donald Trump’s response to the new coronavirus, the prankster appeared in what Giuliani described as “a pink transgender outfit.” The erstwhile New York City mayor said, “This guy comes running in, wearing a crazy, what I would say was a pink transgender outfit. It was a pink bikini, with lace, underneath a translucent mesh top, it looked absurd. He had the beard, bare legs, and wasn’t what I would call distractingly attractive.” Giuliani reported the interruption—“I thought this must be a scam or a shake-down,” he said—to the police, who arrived in short order to investigate, but the prankster star was gone. “I only later realized it must have been Sacha Baron Cohen. I thought about all the people he previously fooled and I felt good about myself because he didn’t get me,” Giuliani said.