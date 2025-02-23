Rudy Giuliani Spotted Shopping for Hair Dye at Walmart

Kanye “Ye” West stepped out with wife Bianca Censori amid speculation that they are headed to divorce after his hate-filled Twitter rant earlier this month. The pair attended a film premiere starring Censori and produced by West. “IM SO PROUD OF MY WIFE FOR STARRING IN HER FIRST FEATURE FILM SHOT IN JAPAN‚” he wrote on Instagram. Photos obtained by TMZ show West on Saturday next to a woman, believed to be Censori, completely covered up in black fabric at the Los Angeles premiere. Sources told the outlet that her entire face was covered, and she did not take the outfit off the entire event. The sighting of the pair came amid a flurry of divorce rumors after West took to X to praise Hitler while posting offensive comments about multiple communities, including Jewish people. In his online spree, he also said that he had “dominion” over Censori after she appeared naked on the Grammy’s red carpet with West in tow. “THIS AINT NO WOKE AS FEMINIST SH— SHES WITH A BILLIONAIRE,” he said. “WHY WOULD SHE LISTEN TO ANY OF YOU DUMB ASS BROKE B-----HES PEOPLE SAY THE RED CARPET LOOK WAS HER DECISION.”
