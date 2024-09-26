Rudy Giuliani Stripped of Legal License in Washington D.C.

In the worst week to be a New York City mayor, Rudy Giuliani was officially disbarred in Washington D.C. by the district’s highest court on Thursday. The decision follows a string ethics proceedings connected to the former mayor’s efforts to help Donald Trump overturn the 2020 election.

According to the D.C. Court of Appeals, Giuliani’s disbarment stemmed from New York proceedings in July which led to him losing his license to practice law in his home state. The now-disgraced attorney did not respond when given an opportunity to object to his latest disbarment.

Ted Goodman, Giuliani’s spokesperson slammed the decision as a “politically motivated decision,” before claiming “The people coming after Mayor Giuliani can’t take away the fact that he remains the most effective prosecutor in American history, who did more to improve the lives of others than almost any other American alive today.”

Giuliani’s woes in Washington go beyond the high court’s decision. He faced a number of disciplinary proceedings from the D.C. Bar regarding his involvement in a 2020 election lawsuit attempting to discard thousands of votes in Pennsylvania.

In June, the organization’s Board on Professional Responsibility concluded that “America’s Mayor” should be stripped of his ability to practice law in the nation’s capital.

Meanwhile, the year prior, a disciplinary board for the Washington-based bar also recommended the former federal prosecutor be disbarred for his “frivolous and destructive” actions surrounding the 2020 election.

“He claimed massive election fraud but had no evidence of it,” the three-member panel wrote in their decision. “By prosecuting that destructive case Mr. Giuliani, a sworn officer of the Court, forfeited his right to practice law.”

The ex-New York Mayor turned GOP insider is one of several former Trump attorneys with ongoing professional disciplinary proceedings for their participation in the former president’s election subversion efforts.

In Giuliani’s case, however, he also faces criminal charges in Georgia and Arizona related to election subversion, to which the former federal prosecutor pleaded not guilty. In Georgia, two election workers won a $148 million defamation suit against him for false allegations made after the 2020 election that sparked a swarm of racist comments and threats being sent to the employees.

The former legal advisor to Trump filed for bankruptcy shortly after being found liable.

Giuliani’s representative said the defamation lawsuit was “designed to censor and bully the mayor.”

His comments echo remarks made by current New York City mayor Eric Adams who was indicted on several federal criminal charges on Thursday. “I always knew that if I stood my ground for New Yorkers that I would be a target—and a target I became,” Adams claimed.