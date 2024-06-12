Rudy Giuliani Suffering From ‘Possible’ 9/11-Related Lung Disease
HEALTH WOES
Disgraced former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani has “lung disease” that may have been caused by his time in lower Manhattan immediately after the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, his lawyers said in a court filing earlier this week, according to the New York Post. Giuliani is seeking to retain control of his finances amid bankruptcy proceedings, with his lawyers claiming that the 80-year-old has a “limited” earning potential as a result of his deteriorating health. “[Giuliani] is suffering from possible 9/11 lung disease and his future earning capacity is limited both by his age and future health,” the filing, submitted Monday, reads. The onetime personal lawyer for Donald Trump owes a steep $148 million in damages incurred after he was found liable for defamation against a pair of Georgia election workers he falsely claimed were part of a conspiracy to commit voter fraud and throw the state’s 2020 election. Giuliani filed for bankruptcy in December 2023.