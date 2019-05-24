Rudy Giuliani Tweets Unintelligible ‘Ivesssapology’ After Sharing Doctored Pelosi Video

Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani fired off a head-scratching tweet Friday morning after taking heat for posting a doctored video of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. “ivesssapology for a video which is allegedly is a caricature of an otherwise halting speech pattern, she should first stop, and apologize for, saying the President needs an “intervention.” Are,” the nonsensical tweet reads. On Thursday, Giuliani joined President Trump in sharing a doctored video that appeared to show Pelosi slurring her speech. “What is wrong with Nancy Pelosi?” wrote Giuliani, who has since deleted the tweet with the Pelosi video. “Her speech pattern is bizarre.” After tweeting out the “ivessapology” Friday morning, Giuliani followed up with a more coherent message: “Nancy Pelosi wants an apology for a caricature exaggerating her already halting speech pattern. First she should withdraw her charge which hurts our entire nation when she says the President needs an ‘intervention. ‘People who live in a glass house shouldn’t throw stones.’”