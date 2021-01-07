Rudy Giuliani, Who Begged for ‘Trial by Combat’ for Trump, Shamlessly Condemns DC Violence He Helped Incite
NO SHAME WHATSOEVER
The president’s chief enabler Rudy Giuliani tweeted a lukewarm condemnation of Wednesday’s shocking violence and breach of security at the Capitol—which he had called for earlier that day. “The violence at the Capitol was shameful,” Trump’s lawyer posted Thursday morning before veering off on a tangent about Black Lives Matter protests over the summer. “It was as criminal as the rioting and looting this summer which was not condemned strongly enough by the Left,” he wrote. “This violence is condemned in the strongest terms. Our movement values respect for law and order and for the Police.”
Hours before hordes of Trump supporters—many dressed in hide skins and carrying Confederate flags—Giuliani stood on the president’s Save America rally stage in front of the Capitol and called for the very violence that unfolded. “If we’re wrong, we will be made fools of,” Giuliani said, omitting the fact that the courts have unanimously ruled that indeed Trump’s claims of voter fraud are wrong. “But if we’re right, a lot of them will go to jail. So let’s have trial by combat.”
Four people died, including one shooting victim, during the unrest.