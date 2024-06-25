Rudy Giuliani’s Son Gave Him the Silent Treatment Over Alleged Fling
A BIT RUDE-Y OF HIM
Andrew Giuliani, son of former New York City Mayor and Trump-accomplice Rudy Giuliani, reportedly refused to speak with his dad during his rumored fling with his podcast co-host Maria Ryan. In a newly released secret tape recorded by Noelle Dunphy, who is suing the former mayor for $10 million over claims of sexual harassment, Giuliani lamented his ailing relationship with his friends and son, according to Newsweek. “All my friends think I’m crazy. My son doesn’t talk to me anymore,” Giuliani told his then-employee Dunphy in late 2019. Giuliani went on to explain that Andrew threatened to never speak to him again if he spent Christmas with Maria and her husband Bob Ryan, as he had the previous two Thanksgivings. Dunphy attempted to assure Giuliani that his son had his best interests at heart, telling him Andrew “wants to protect you,” to which Giuliani retorted that Andrew fears that Bob will snap and “kill” Giuliani. Michael Ragusa, Giuliani’s head of security, previously denied claims that Giuliani had a romantic relationship with Ryan, telling Newsweek, “Dr. Maria Ryan is Mayor Giuliani’s business partner and nothing more.”