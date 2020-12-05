Rudy Giuliani’s Spokesperson Tested Positive for COVID-19
Rudy Giuliani’s communications director tested positive for COVID-19 just a day after attending the Trump lawyer’s now-infamous press conference at Republican National Committee headquarters last month, Salon reports. Christianné Allen told the site she has had “more than mild symptoms” since she first began feeling ill on Nov. 20. After that, she said, she tested negative twice before testing positive on Nov. 28. “It’s been rough but I'm doing much better today,” Allen was quoted saying. Allen was not the only person in attendance at the Nov. 19 press conference to contract the virus. Trump campaign adviser Boris Epshteyn announced his COVID-19 diagnosis on Nov. 25, days after appearing at the press conference. Giuliani’s son, Andrew, also reportedly tested positive after attending the event, where his father’s claims of massive voter fraud were quickly drowned out by the fact that black goop resembling hair dye was streaking down his face. Despite many within his orbit falling ill with the virus, Giuliani, 76, has apparently so far evaded infection.