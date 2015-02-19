Rudy: Not Racist Cuz Obama’s White Mom

CHEAT SHEET
Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani dismissed critics who suggested his recent comment that President Barack Obama did not love America was racist, The New York Times reported Thursday. “Some people thought it was racist—I thought that was a joke, since he was brought up by a white mother, a white grandfather, went to white schools, and most of this he learned from white people,” Giuliani told the Times. Speaking at a fundraiser for Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker on Wednesday night, Giuliani told a crowd, “I do not believe that the president loves America,” and that “he wasn’t brought up the way you were brought up and I was brought up, through the love of this country.” While some suggested the comments were racist, Giuliani contends he was referring to the worldview that shaped Obama. “This isn’t racism. This is socialism or possibly anti-colonialism,” he added.