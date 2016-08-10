Rudy: Trump Fans Would’ve Cheered if He’d Really Called for Clinton’s Murder

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani on Wednesday morning denied that Donald Trump was inciting violence against Hillary Clinton in his remarks about gun-rights advocates Tuesday. “We know Donald Trump is not particularly indirect,” Giuliani said on Good Morning America. “If Donald Trump was going to say something like that, he’d say something like that.” In the interview with George Stephanopoulos, Guiliani said, “You know how speeches go. He was talking about how they [gun-rights advocates] have the power to keep her out of office. That’s what he was talking about. With a crowd like that, if that’s what they thought he’d meant, they’d have gone wild.” The Republican presidential nominee was accused Tuesday of calling for Clinton’s assassination after he said: “If she gets to pick her judges, nothing you can do, folks. Although the Second Amendment folks, maybe there is. I don’t know.”
