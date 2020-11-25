Rudy’s Phony Fraud Hearing in Gettysburg Debuts Trump’s Shadow Government

After his porn store adjacent presser and his appearances alongside raving conspiracist Sidney Powell, Rudy Giuliani made a more dressed-up attempt to call into question the election results at a hearing on Wednesday in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.

Even before the president of the United States decided to phone in, it was a stage run for a shadow government—an alternate government for an alternate reality that bodes ill for what’s coming in the next couple of years.

In case you missed it, this meeting of Pennsylvania Republican lawmakers was billed as a “hearing,” though that description is a bit misleading. There were no Democrats (not that I saw, anyway). But it had the trappings. It looked the part. And, indeed, the most remarkable thing was how normal most of it seemed. On the dais were seated several state senators and representatives, all of whom were basically out of central casting. If you’ve spent any time around Republican politics, pre-Trump, these were essentially standard-issue pols, which is to say there were no visible tinfoil hats, just ill-fitting suits and red neckties.