When it comes to machine-washable, stain-resistant, and genuinely chic rugs that can survive pets, kids, and the various indignities of daily life, Ruggable remains the undisputed gold standard—at least, in my opinion. I’ve owned mine for years, and it still looks brand new every time it comes out of the wash—even with five dogs and two cats stomping all over it on the daily.

The brand’s original two-piece, flat-woven washable system (plus its newly launched, assembly-free All-in-One styles) has long dominated the machine-washable rug category, bolstered by collaborations with top interior designers, buzzy brands, and pop-culture giants, including Disney, Bridgerton, and Jonathan Adler.

Now, Ruggable is teaming up with yet another style authority known for its often-viral home décor and furniture: Anthropologie.

Ruggable x Anthropologie Available in Ruggable’s new single-piece All-in-One tufted format. Shop At Ruggable

Their first-of-its-kind joint collection leans into nostalgia and livability, celebrating what the brands call “the beauty of lived-in spaces.” Translation: no sterile millennial-beige minimalism or rugs that feel too precious to step on. Instead, these pieces blend sculptural patterning with a soft, quiet femininity (artful without being flagrantly ornamental), all anchored by Ruggable’s signature durability and fuss-free practicality.

The Ruggable x Anthropologie capsule includes seven tufted All-in-One rugs offered in multiple sizes, plus three doormats in exclusive prints. For the uninitiated, Ruggable’s rugs come in two formats: the original two-piece system (a washable rug cover and slip-proof pad) and the newer All-in-One construction, which delivers the same washable magic in a single piece.

The collaboration is now shoppable on both retailers’ websites and in Anthropologie Home Design Centers across the U.S. Whether you’re seeking a low-lift way to refresh your space before holiday houseguests arrive or you’re hunting for a thoughtful gift for the décor-obsessed, this collection offers an instant hit of cozy sophistication. Expect pieces that make any room feel like a calm little oasis, now and long after winter fades.

