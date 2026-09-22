Ruggable’s Holiday Home Collection Has Arrived—Here Are the Most Festive Rugs to Shop Now

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Decorating for the holidays just got a lot easier with Ruggable’s newly launched holiday rug collection. With Christmas less than 100 days away, we’re laying the ground—quite literally—for cozy gatherings, cheerful patterns, and effortless holiday home decor.

Far from being a mashup of predictable designs, Ruggable’s The Holiday Home collection features 26 in‑house creations that span every style category, from cute, kitschy motifs to ornament, garland, and wreath prints, gorgeous tartan plaids and patchwork patterns, and even a statement‑making Christmas tree rug. Whether your style leans elegant or playful, this collection has a piece to bring your holiday vision to life.

In addition to featuring their own seasonal creations, Ruggable has also launched a must-shop holiday collection from celebrity designers Kathy and Nicky Hilton. The new Hilton’s Holiday Collection features 11 gorgeous designs, including adorable doormats, whimsical holiday toile, festive florals, and even a chic snowflake print.

True to form, all rugs and doormats in the collection are available in a variety of sizes and are machine‑washable—perfect for surviving a spill or two of mulled wine during the holiday hustle. Ready to usher in the spirit of the season? Shop our top picks from Ruggable’s holiday collection below.

Heirloom Tartan Flatwoven Rug Not sure you want to lean too much into the holiday season? This tartan rug delivers a warm, seasonal look without feeling overly festive, especially if you leave it out past January. Shop Now Ruggable $ 295+

Bella Bows Flatwoven Rug Statement makers, you won’t want to miss this Christmas tree-adorned rug, which comes in two bright color palettes. Complete with bows, ornaments, and pops of pink and red, it’s practically holiday magic for your floors. Shop Now Ruggable $ 66+

Home Sweet Home Toile Flatwoven Rug The Hiltons have knocked it out of the park with this toile holiday rug. Featuring holiday‑centric landscapes, including a giant Christmas tree and a snow-capped village, it turns your floor into a whimsical winter wonderland. Shop Now Ruggable $ 119+

Gingerbread House Doormat Last year, gingerbread prints were all the rage, and this year we expect the same obsession. That’s why we’re snagging this adorable gingerbread‑print doormat, available in both regular and estate sizes, before it sells out. Shop Now Ruggable $ 103+

Pine Border Dark Olive Flatwoven Rug We’re loving the deep greens in this pine‑imbued rug, complete with a holly‑berry border. With pops of olive, emerald, and a chic checker print, it adds a rich, seasonal touch that still feels modern. Shop Now Ruggable $ 66+

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