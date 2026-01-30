Ruggable’s New Eclectic Kitchen Rugs Are Stylish and Washable

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

As someone who works from home, I spend a disproportionate amount of time in my kitchen. For starters, I’m a hardcore snacker, so I’m in and out of there all day. But I also love to bake and cook, making it one of the most used and loved places in my home. Now that it’s the top of the year, I decided it’s a good time to revamp my little corner of joy.

I invested in a few new appliances and accessories that feel a little more “me,” and I couldn’t be happier. While shopping around, I discovered that Ruggable has a brand new Eclectic Kitchen rug collection that’s perfect for anyone looking to make their kitchen a little more homey.

Inspired by the idea that the kitchen is where meaningful memories and the best kinds of messes are created, the new collection features boho- and abstract-inspired patterns across flatwoven and tufted rugs. Warm-hued, durable, and, yes, machine-washable, take your pick from eleven different designs, each more unique than the last.

Expect soft, cushion-y textures and built-in nonslip backing. Plus, each is 100 percent polyester with a waterproof barrier that can withstand a few kitchen spills. As with all Ruggable rugs, each size ranges from 2’x3’ to 2.5’x10’, so you can fit them anywhere in your kitchen.

No matter your interior color scheme, this new collection has something for everyone. Shop our favorites below.

Desert Stripe Beige & Ivory Rug See At Ruggable $ 199

Mesa Check Rug See At Ruggable $ 199

Caravan Diamond Rose Rug See At Ruggable $ 199

Mirage Rust & Tan Rug See At Ruggable $ 199

Sedona Neutral Rug See At Ruggable $ 199

MORE FROM SCOUTED: