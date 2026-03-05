Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Few home innovations have transformed everyday living quite like the washable rug system pioneered by Ruggable. The brand’s machine‑washable, stain‑resistant, and actually chic rugs aren’t just a functional necessity in a busy modern home (especially for those of us with pets and children), but its designs are always style forward, thanks in large part to brand collaborations with Anthropologie, Morris & Co., and Rixo.

Now, Ruggable is at it again with another exciting collaboration—this time with Liberty, the legendary British design house renowned for its rich archive of floral prints. If your home is due for a spring design refresh, you’ll find a bounty of beautiful botanicals and bold designs in this floral-forward collection, which draws inspiration from Art Nouveau style and romantic English‑garden motifs.

Ruggable x Liberty Washable Rug Collection The newly launched collection features Liberty’s historic prints, offering designs that brighten a room and act as statement pieces that instantly shift the vibe with one single piece. The collection offers a little something for every home decor style, from vibrant brights to subtle pastels, and intricate, tapestry‑like florals to more muted, minimalist blooms. Shop At Ruggable

The Ruggable x Liberty Collection features a mix of designs and easy-to-style colorways, all presented in Ruggable’s game-changing All-in-One rug system (no rug pad required). And if your entryway could also use a bit of sprucing up, this collaboration also includes six doormat designs.

The Ruggable x Liberty Collection is shoppable now at Ruggable—just in time to give your home the refresh it’s been waiting for. With so many coveted heritage‑inspired prints to choose from, the only hard part will be deciding which one to walk on first.

