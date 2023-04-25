Rumor Willis Gives Birth at Home, Gives Baby Girl an Unusual Name

Read it at Instagram
Demi Moore and Bruce Willis’ eldest daughter, Rumor, announced on Instagram Tuesday that she welcomed a baby girl via a home birth on April 18. The 34-year-old actress said she and boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas had named their daughter Louetta Isley Thomas Willis. “You are pure magic,” they wrote. “You are more than we ever dreamed of.” It is some finally some good news for the family after they revealed in February that Rumor’s father, Die Hard actor Bruce Willis, is suffering from frontotemporal dementia of which there is no cure.