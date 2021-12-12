You'll Buy This Blanket for Camping— and End Up Using It Every Night on the Couch

If you camp more than two or three times a year, you've probably seen more than one Rumpl blanket draped across the lap or wrapped around the shoulders of someone nestled near a campfire or huddled in a tent. And, if you’ve been over to your camping enthusiast buddy’s house—you know, the guy who camps out at least every other weekend—you may well have used one yourself as you curled up on the couch there.

The first Rumpl blanket—the O.G. puffy blanket—may have been created with camping in mind, but that doesn't mean you have to use it exclusively for outdoor adventures.

Rumpl blankets are such good products because they are intelligently designed and durably constructed. Both the Original Puffy and the (even more packable) newer NanoLoft Puffy can be rolled and packed down small enough to stash in a duffel or large backpack, yet when unfurled offer plenty of surface area to keep a person warm.

Rumpl blanket's portability is exactly why these are consummate camping and travel blankets, but the warmth and comfort of a Rumpl will have you using it at home far more often than you break it out in the backwoods. A soft, smooth exterior made from 100 percent recycled ripstop material is welcome against your skin or as another layer in frosty conditions. And, beneath that recycled polyester shell is recycled polyester filling—the exact same type of insulating material you’d find in a mountaineer’s packable jacket or technical sleeping bag.

The corners of a Rumpl blanket feature little loops that can be used to secure it to sand, soil, or another surface for when you need ground cover or to help you fasten the blanket in place over some sort of frame to create a temporary shelter. Plus, when you snap and loop along one edge of the blanket, it can be held in place around your shoulders, hands-free.

Oh, and you can machine wash a Rumpl and even dry it in a dryer, provided you keep the heat good and low. Talk about convenience.

You’ll love your Rumpl camping blanket because it’s soft and warm, but also because it’s durable and versatile. And, if you are equally into the form of a product as well as the function, so to speak, you’ll also appreciate how many different colors and patterns these blankets come in.

