Runaway Prius Speeds to 90 mph

More bad news for Toyota, though, really, he should have tried pulling the e-brake sooner: A driver behind the wheel of one of the recalled models of Prius reached speeds of up to 90 miles per hour when his car was stuck accelerating for 20 minutes. "As I was going, I was trying the brakes... it wasn't stopping," said James Sikes. The car was finally stopped when Sikes called the California Highway Patrol, who told him to pull the emergency brake. It is unclear if Sikes took his car to a dealership in compliance with the recall, and a Toyota spokesman said the company is investigating the incident.