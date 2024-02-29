RuPaul Says Madonna Thought He Was a ‘Worthless Eunuch’ When They First Met
‘COLD FURY’
It seems that the Material Girl did not like the Queen of Drag when they first met, according to The Sun. In his new memoir, RuPaul wrote that back in the 80s, he and Madonna ran into each other in the break room at the Pyramid Club, where he was working as a go-go dancer. According to him, Madonna gave him a once-over and wanted nothing to do with him. Madonna looked at him with “an expression I’ll never forget,” he wrote. The soon-to-be famous drag star saw a “snarl of contempt at the sight of me, cold fury that I would deign to enter while she was in the room.” He wrote that Madonna understood how sex and sexuality ruled the club scene they both inhabited, and “in clocking me as a eunuch, I became worthless to her.” Madonna is currently on her Celebration World Tour, featuring an opening act and emceeing by Bob the Drag Queen who first appeared on Season 8 of RuPaul’s Drag Race.