Rupert Murdoch Joins Twitter

Rupert Murdoch must have resolved to be friendlier in 2012. The News Corp. founder appeared to join Twitter Saturday and has amassed thousands of followers. News Corp. executive chairman Jack Dorsey said Murdoch will tweet in “his own voice, in his own way.” So far, he has said he’s gone “uboating” with his daughters; observed that the Steve Jobs biography is “interesting but unfair”; and nominated George Clooney for an Oscar for The Descendants. In another one, he tweeted that it is "good to see Santorum surging in Iowa." Dorsey’s tweets are, however, the only confirmation so far that the account is authentic; some suspect it is fake.