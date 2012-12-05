Rupert Murdoch’s Mother Dies

CHEAT SHEET
Dame Elisabeth Murdoch has died at the age of 103. She died peacefully in Australia at Cruden Farm, an estate that was given to her as a wedding present. Born on Feb. 8, 1909, she became a debutante and married newspaperman Sir Keith Murdoch in 1928, and was widowed 24 years later. Dame Elisabeth was the mother of four children, including Rupert Murdoch, and has 77 direct descendents. She gave extensively to charity and is known to have helped 100 organizations directly. She was created a dame after heading the planning committee for the Royal Children’s Hospital in Melbourne.