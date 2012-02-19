Rupert Murdoch’s ‘Sun on Sunday’ Out Next Week

CHEAT SHEET
Rupert Murdoch announced in a company memo on Sunday that the first edition of the Sunday edition of The Sun will launch next week—and he will be in London for the launch. Murdoch has announced plans to run a Sunday edition of the popular tabloid, which has the highest circulation of any paper in Britain and the tenth-highest circulation of any paper in the world, only months after the closure of The Sun’s sister paper, The News of the World. That paper was shut down after several staff members were involved in illegal phone-hacking, but The Sun has had five high-level employees arrested this month in connection to hacking or the bribing of local officials.