Rush Limbaugh: ‘Mr. Man’ Trump Will ‘Have Fun’ With ‘Gay Guy’ Buttigieg Kissing His Husband

Days after being awarded the Medal of Freedom during President Trump’s State of the Union address, right-wing talk-radio host Rush Limbaugh wondered aloud about how, in a general election face-off, “Mr. Man, Donald Trump” would “have fun” with Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg’s sexuality.

Limbaugh, who recently announced that he’s been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer, was back on the air Wednesday and weighed in on Tuesday’s New Hampshire primary results.

In a segment first flagged by Media Matters, Limbaugh said the Democratic establishment is faced with some “hard cold truths” about the state of the race over the fact that democratic socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) is the frontrunner, followed closely by Buttigieg, which Limbaugh pronounced as “Booty-gieg.”

“So you’re faced with dyed-in-the-wool socialist who’s not even a Democrat,” the conservative talker declared. “A gay guy, 37 years old, loves kissing his husband on debate stages. Can you see Trump have fun with that?”

He went on to say that the “grand poobahs” of the party are probably thinking that they can’t win with Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN)—who produced a strong third-place finish in New Hampshire—stating that they believe Trump will “wipe the floor with her.” He further asserted that they couldn’t allow Trump to beat two Democratic women in a row in the general election.

“They’re sitting there and they’re looking at Mayor Pete, 37-year-old gay guy, mayor of South Bend, loves to kiss his husband on the debate stage,” continued Limbaugh, who has previously declared that heterosexuals are “under assault.”

“And they’re saying, ‘OK, how’s this going to look, 37-year-old gay guy kissing his husband on stage next to Mr. Man Donald Trump? What’s going to happen there?’”

“And they got to be looking at that, and they’ve got to be saying, that despite all the great progress and despite all the great wokeness, and despite all the great ground that's been covered, America's still not ready to elect a gay guy kissing his husband on the debate stage president,’ he added. “They have to be saying this, don’t they?!”

Limbaugh concluded his tirade by saying that some Democrats may “think that is the ticket” and that they need to get a “gay guy kissing his husband on stage” to “ram it down Trump’s throat.”

“Really,” he laughed. “Having fun envisioning that.”