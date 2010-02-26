Rush Limbaugh Discusses John Avlon
You wouldn't think Rush Limbaugh would thank a man who's repeatedly called him a wingnut. But Rush took a bow of sorts Friday in response to John Avlon's recent remarks on CNN that yes, Rush was ahead of the Tea Party pack when he said he hoped Obama would fail. Rushlimbaugh.com
You wouldn't think Rush Limbaugh would thank a man who's repeatedly called him a wingnut. But Rush took a bow of sorts Friday in response to John Avlon's recent remarks on CNN that yes, Rush was ahead of the Tea Party pack when he said he hoped Obama would fail. Rushlimbaugh.com