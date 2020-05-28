Rush Limbaugh: Trump’s ‘Clever’ to Peddle Baseless Murder Conspiracies

Conservative radio host and recent Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient Rush Limbaugh praised President Donald Trump on Wednesday as “clever” for falsely accusing MSNBC host Joe Scarborough of murder, claiming the president is “just throwing gasoline on a fire” because he’s “having fun.”

Over the past several weeks, the president has repeatedly suggested that Scarborough—while he was a member of Congress in 2001—killed his aide Lori Klausutis. Her death, which occurred in Scarborough’s Florida congressional office, was ruled an accident due to an abnormal heart rhythm. Furthermore, Scarborough was in D.C. at the time.

Despite Klausutis’ widower begging the president to please stop dragging her name through the mud in order to attack a cable news host, the president has persisted. Limbaugh, for one, applauded the president for continuing to peddle the conspiracies.

“So Trump goes out there and starts tweeting about Jeff Sessions, and then he starts tweeting about Scarborough perhaps being a murderer, which I explained yesterday,” Limbaugh declared on his radio show. “Trump is Trump. It’s not hard to understand him.”

The right-wing talker went on to justify the president’s actions by noting that Trump has had to deal with Scarborough first being a “sycophant” before suddenly shifting in 2016 and becoming an outspoken Trump critic, adding that “it has got to be beyond frustrating.”

Later in the segment, Limbaugh circled back to explain to his audience how brilliant Trump was in tossing out baseless conspiracies.

“The thing here is when you get to Trump and his conspiracy theories, he does it in a really clever way,” he proclaimed. “And this is where people don’t get the subtlety of Trump because they don’t think he has the ability to be subtle. Trump never says that he believes these conspiracy theories that he touts. He’s simply passing them on.”

Asked by his producer whether he thinks “Trump cares whether Scarborough murdered anybody or not,” Limbaugh replied that the president doesn’t care but is tweeting about it “because it’s out there.”

“So Trump is just throwing gasoline on a fire here, and he’s having fun watching the flames—and he’s having fun watching these holier-than-thou leftist journalists react like their moral sensibilities have been forever rocked and can never recover,” he concluded.