Russell Brand Had BBC Chauffeur Pick Up 16-Year-Old Girlfriend: Report
‘I KNEW’
A woman who says she was 16 years old when Russell Brand groomed and sexually assaulted her claims that he used a car service paid for by the BBC, his employer at the time, to ferry her to his house. The allegations were published on Sunday night, expanding on a bombshell investigation by The Sunday Times, The Times of London, and Channel 4 Dispatches. The woman, identified as Alice in the first Saturday report, said that Brand was a 30-year-old presenter on BBC Radio 2 when they met. She alleged the British comedian told her the BBC chauffeur “was booked to take him to his radio show but he had a friend taking him instead so I should use that car.” She also said the same car “picked me up from school” to go to Brand’s north London home in another instance. “I knew that that was a BBC car,” she said. Hours before Alice’s new claims were published, the BBC said that it was “urgently looking into the issues raised” by the investigation.