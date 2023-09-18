CHEAT SHEET
    Russell Brand Had BBC Chauffeur Pick Up 16-Year-Old Girlfriend: Report

    ‘I KNEW’

    AJ McDougall

    Breaking News Reporter

    Russell Brand

    James Manning/Getty Images

    A woman who says she was 16 years old when Russell Brand groomed and sexually assaulted her claims that he used a car service paid for by the BBC, his employer at the time, to ferry her to his house. The allegations were published on Sunday night, expanding on a bombshell investigation by The Sunday Times, The Times of London, and Channel 4 Dispatches. The woman, identified as Alice in the first Saturday report, said that Brand was a 30-year-old presenter on BBC Radio 2 when they met. She alleged the British comedian told her the BBC chauffeur “was booked to take him to his radio show but he had a friend taking him instead so I should use that car.” She also said the same car “picked me up from school” to go to Brand’s north London home in another instance. “I knew that that was a BBC car,” she said. Hours before Alice’s new claims were published, the BBC said that it was “urgently looking into the issues raised” by the investigation.

    Read it at The Sunday Times
