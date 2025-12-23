Russell Brand Hit With New Rape and Sexual Assault Charges
Comedian Russell Brand has been charged with an additional count of rape and sexual assault by two women, U.K. police said. The charges are in addition to five counts of rape, sexual assault, and indecent exposure, relating to four separate women, for which the 50-year-old was charged in April and has formally denied in a London court. Brand is set to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London on Jan. 20 in connection with the additional charges, which allegedly occurred in 2009. The previous charges relating to the actor-comedian reportedly occurred between 1999 and 2005. “The women who have made reports, including those connected to the two new charges, continue to receive support from specially trained officers,” said Detective Chief Inspector Tariq Farooqi, as reported by the Daily Mail. Earlier this month, the English comedian ranted about his ex-wife, singer Katy Perry, 41, and her relationship with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. “Don’t put me in a category with that guy!” Brand said about Trudeau at a Turning Point USA event in Phoenix. The Firework singer and Get Him to the Greek actor were married briefly between 2010 and 2011. Investigations into Brand began in September 2023, following reporting by British news media that brought the claims against him to light.