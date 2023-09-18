Russell Brand Left Comedy Central Show in 2018 After ‘Sexual Predator’ Claims: Report
Russell Brand left a U.K.-based Comedy Central series in 2018 after he was called a “sexual predator” multiple times during filming, Deadline revealed Monday. It was his last time on television in the country, bar an appearance on The Great Celebrity Bake Off, showing how industry speculation about Brand has been present for years despite his regular employment. According to Deadline, Brand served as a judge on Roast Battle, but he only appeared on one season after fellow judge Katherine Ryan roasted him in clips that never aired, alleging he sexually assaulted several women. The comedian denied the accusations, claiming all of his relationships were consensual. Roast Battle consists of comedian contestants cracking jokes about their opponents, with judges Brand, Ryan, and Jimmy Carr also regarded as fair targets. Brand has since launched a YouTube channel, which was accused of COVID denialism and spreading conspiracy theories during the pandemic. In 2022, YouTube took down one of his videos, alleging medical misinformation. Brand then moved his channel to Rumble and started his daily live show, Stay Free with Russell Brand.