Russell Brand Texted Victim ‘Will You Ever Forgive Me?’ After Rape: Report
NEW DETAILS
Russell Brand allegedly texted a woman he’d raped without a condom “Will you ever forgive me?” a week before he performed at the closing ceremony of the 2012 Olympic Games in London, according to a joint investigation by The Sunday Times, The Times of London, and Channel 4 Dispatches. A full interview with the woman, identified as Nadia, was published on Sunday night, a day after portions of her account were included in the papers’ first bombshell report. Nadia alleged that Brand, whom she’d met at a party in Los Angeles, raped her on July 1, 2012. She said that the comedian had invited her over to “cuddle” before he “pushed me up against a wall.” Brand had a “glazed look in his eye” as he assaulted her, Nadia said. “I was so distraught, trying to get out the house with him being so much taller than me, like, holding me up against the wall, pushing himself in me,” she recalled, adding that she “couldn’t move” and “all I could think of was how am I going to get out of here, alive, basically.” Nadia eventually managed to escape, and Brand sent her the first of many pleading texts early that morning: “I’m sorry. That was crazy and selfish. I hope you can forgive me, I know that you’re a lovely person. X.”