Russell Brand’s Stand-Up Pulled From Paramount+ But His Netflix Show Stays
DISAPPEARING ACT
Paramount+ has taken down Russell Brand’s 2009 stand-up special, Russell Brand in New York, following the emergence of a slew of sexual assault allegations. However, another comedy special, Russell Brand: Re:Birth, is still available to watch on Netflix, according to Deadline, who reported that the streaming service does not have a history of removing a creator’s work if they become embroiled in controversy. The Kevin Spacey-led House of Cards is still on Netflix as well as the sitcom The Ranch, which features convicted rapist Danny Masterson. On Saturday, four women alleged in a U.K. documentary that Brand raped and sexually abused them between 2006 and 2013. U.K.’s Channel 4 and BBC removed the comedian’s content shortly after. Brand’s book deal was also halted and his upcoming live shows postponed. Meanwhile, YouTube has pulled ads off his videos, preventing him from earning revenue. Brand has denied all accusations made against him, describing the encounters as consensual.