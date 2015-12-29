Russell Crowe Explodes Over Hoverboard Ban

CHEAT SHEET
Fiery actor Russell Crowe went ballistic on Virgin Australia after being told his kids couldn’t bring their hoverboards on one of the airline’s flights. The controversial two-wheeled motorized boards were a popular Christmas gift this year but have caused fires, injuries, and even at least one explosion, leading Amazon to pull them from their online store. American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, and Virgin Australia all have announced that they will not allow hoverboards on flights, but Crowe vowed on social media that he would “never again” fly with Virgin as he was not informed of the ban at the time he purchased his plane tickets. Virgin Australia tweeted that the boards were banned over concerns about their lithium-ion batteries.