Russell Simmons’ Family Says He ‘Taunts and Bullies Us Every Day’
UNHAPPY FATHER’S DAY
Russell Simmons’ family members have accused the entrepreneur of relentless harassment. Daughter Aoki Lee Simmons shared a slew of WhatsApp screenshots on her Instagram story on Monday, accusing her father of being “awful” to her for years, as well as harassing her friends and neglecting to offer any financial support. “It’s like talking to a cruel child or something,” Aoki shared. “I haven’t had a graduation gift, birthday gift, so much as a TAXI RIDE in years.” Russell’s ex-wife Kimora Lee also spoke out via a tearful Instagram live earlier this morning. While she spoke, Aoki made comments on the stream like, “We tried to keep it private. He literally taunts and bully us EVERY DAY” and “I have phone tapes of him threatening me.”