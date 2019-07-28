CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
END OF AN ERA
Russi Taylor, Longtime Voice of Minnie Mouse, Dies at 75
Read it at CNN
Russi Taylor, the voice behind Minnie Mouse, has passed away at the age of 75, the Walt Disney Company announced Saturday. Taylor, who also lent her voice to The Simpsons’ Martin Prince, died Friday in Glendale, California, though no details have been released on the cause of death. “Minnie Mouse lost her voice with the passing of Russi Taylor,” Disney CEO Bob Iger said in a statement. “For more than 30 years, Minnie and Russi worked together to entertain millions around the world—a partnership that made Minnie a global icon and Russi a Disney Legend beloved by fans everywhere.”