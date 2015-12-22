Russia Airstrikes ‘Killed 200 Civilians’

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at AP
Russian airstrikes in Syria have killed at least 200 civilians, according to a human-rights watchdog report. Quoting witnesses and activists, the Amnesty International report released Wednesday accuses Moscow of using cluster bombs, which can kill civilians long after clashes cease, in attacks over the the past few months. The report focuses on six attacks in Homs, Hama, Idlib, Latakia, and Aleppo between Sept. 30, when Moscow formally joined the conflict, and Nov. 29. Moscow has repeatedly denied civilian casualities in Russian airstrikes in Syria. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday that the Russian military in Syria operates “in strict conformity with pricinples and norms of the international law.”